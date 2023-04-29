Governor opens Kazakhstan House

LAHORE Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has inaugurated Kazakhstan House here Friday.

The ceremony was held close to GPO Chowk, The Mall, in which Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, Counsel General of Kazakhstan and renowned businessman Rao Khalid Khan, noted political figures, including former provincial minister Mian Imran Masood, former Opposition leader Punjab Assembly Qasim Zia, Suhail Zia Butt, Tahir Khalique, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Kunwar Dilshad and others participated.

The governor termed it a memorable occasion and stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s envoy Rao Khalid Khan, who is the key player behind the opening of Kazakhstan House here, stated that under one roof, visa, trade, education facilities would be provided to the citizens of Pakistan who intend to visit Kazakhstan. Rao Khalid stated Pakistan is vital for Kazakhstan to access the markets of Middle East as well as Africa whereas its significance for Pakistan was also equally important as it could not only provide us access to Central Asia but also possessed paramount importance for being highly rich in natural resources. Rao Khalid Khan also said that 11 medical universities of Kazakhstan were approved by PMDC where around 2,600 Pakistani students were seeking education. By next three years, around 20,000 students could seek quality education from Kazakhstan universities.

294 students receive degrees at FJMU convocation

The 5th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held here Friday in which Chancellor/ Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman was the chief guest.

In the convocation, degrees were distributed among a total of294 students, including 285 undergraduate students and nine postgraduate students.

Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram and Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi graced the occasion as guest of honour. Vice-Chancellors, principals and professors from different public and private educational institutions participated in the convocation. FJWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal, Deans, heads of departments and faculty members were also present. Principal Prof Noreen Akmal took oath from undergraduate students while Registrar Prof Muhammad Nadeem took oath from postgraduate students. Governor congratulating the graduates termed them a valuable asset to nation. He said the medical profession was a very prestigious profession but it was often seen that people who were only engaged in making money, he regretted.

Dr Fakhira Anwar won the honour of being the Best Graduate for the session 2016-2021.