Textbooks shortage – a headache for students

LAHORE:While most of the government schools in Punjab have received textbooks for free distribution among their students, Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB’s) textbooks of different classes for the students of private schools are not available in the market.

Unlike public school students, the students of private schools, where the PCTB textbooks are taught, have to buy these books from bookstores. However, there is a shortage of textbooks and particularly some textbooks of Class 6, 7 and 8 are not available at stores and even at Urdu Bazar - one of the biggest markets for books and stationery items in the country.

In a survey, this correspondent found that Class 6’s textbooks of Urdu, Mathematics, Geography, History and General Science subjects are not available at Urdu Bazar and local stores. Similarly, different textbooks of Class 7 and Class 8 were either short or not available in stores at Urdu Bazar.

A government schoolteacher, requesting anonymity, said that in the first round some textbooks were not provided before Eid ul Fitr at public school. However, most of the textbooks had been delivered now except for some including the textbook of Computer Science for Class 9, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new academic session began at all the government schools and most of the private schools in Punjab on April 1. However, many private schools, who had conducted their annual exams in late March, observed session break and reopened after Eid ul Fitr holidays on April 26.

Nonetheless, the unavailability of textbooks or delays not just severely affects the education of young students hampering their ability to learn and progress but it also disrupts the academic calendar.

As the new academic session begins, the lack of books for classes 6, 7 and 8 creates a significant hurdle for students' learning and academic progress. “Without textbooks, students are unable to follow along with their classes, complete assignments or prepare for their future exams, which ultimately results in poor academic performance,” says Ahmed, a worried father whose children go to a private school. Also there is an increase in prices of the PCTB textbooks. In some cases, there is an increase of Rs100 per textbook. The absence of textbooks in the market is a serious concern for the private schools’ students and their parents, who are already facing financial difficulties in affording education. The cost of books and other study materials adds to the financial burden, and the unavailability of textbooks further exacerbates the problem. “The government must take urgent steps to ensure the availability of textbooks,” demanded Mahnaz, a mother of two.

When contacted PCTB Director Production Muhammad Akhtar Butt said that the Board always issued allocation for production of textbooks keeping in view the market trend for which surveys were conducted on a regular basis. He said based on the last three years’ data and surveys, the Board issued an allocation for 10.4 million textbooks to around 400 registered publishers on December 28, 2022 so that the textbooks were ready for distribution before the start of academic session in April.

He further said, however, a surge was noticed before Eid ul Fitr owing to which the PCTB issued an additional allocation for the printing of 3.3 million more textbooks in mid-April which would soon be available in the market.

To a question about increase in prices, Akhtar said that keeping in view inflation rate the increase was quite meager. “A PCTB set of textbooks especially from Class 1 to Class 5 is still available for less than Rs800 whereas only a single book of private company costs around Rs1,000.”