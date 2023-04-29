CITY PULSE

Potpourri

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul Muhammad, Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Abida Dahri, Affan Baghpati, Agha Jandan, Ali Abbas Syed, Alia Bilgrami, Aliza Ghaffar, Arif Hussain Khokhar, Arshad Faruqui, Arzoo Binte Azaad, Awais Naqvi, Ayesha Shariff, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Bilal Khalid, David Alesworth, Faizan Naveed, Farrukh Adnan, Fatima Saeed, Hamza Qazi, Hassan Qureshi, Imran Ahmad, Inshal Tahir, Irfan Gul Dahri, Jamil Baloch, Kamil Khan Mumtaz, Karim Ahmed Khan, Maryam Baniasadi, Masood A Khan, Mehreen Khalid, Mifra Sajjad, Muhammad Ashraf, Muneeb Aaqib, Nabahat Lotia, Nafisa Saifuddin, Naiza Khan, Naveed Sadiq, Noor Ali Chagani, Noreen Ali, Omar Kasmani, Rabeya Jalil, Rabia Ali, Samina Quraeshi, Shaheera Aslam, Shanzay Subzwari, Shaukat Ali, Shazia Zuberi, Sheema Zain, Shiblee Munir, Sohail Zuberi, Sumaira Tazeen, Umaina Khan, Usman Ghauri, Uzma Sultan, Zara Asgher and Zarina Khan. Titled ‘Potpourri’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Continuum

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Moeen Faruqi. Titled ‘Continuum’, the show will run at the gallery until May 4. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Khud Kalami

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muntehaa Azad and Amir Taj. Titled ‘Khud Kalami: Soliloquy’, the show will run at the gallery until May 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.