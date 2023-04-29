Two men get 14 years in jail for possessing explosives

An anti-terrorism court on Friday handed down 14-year imprisonment each to two men in cases pertaining to possession of explosive material.

Mohammad Noman alias Mota and Pervaiz were found guilty of carrying explosive substance in the PECHS area in May 2021. The ATC-XX judge, who conducted a retrial of the cases on a Sindh High Court order, announced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments. He observed the prosecution proved its charge against the present accused as the evidence of witnesses inspired confidence.

Both the convicts, who were produced from prison, were remanded back to the jail to serve out the sentence. The judge said they are also entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B (the period they spent in detention will be deducted from the sentence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to state prosecutor Iqbal Meo Rajput, the accused were caught in possession of hand grenades in Block-II of PECHS on May 25, 2021. In January 2022, the ATC had sentenced the two men to 14-year imprisonment in the present cases. The convicts filed an appeal in the high court, challenging their conviction. The SHC, deciding their appeal, remanded the cases back to the ATC for a retrial. Two separate cases were registered under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 at the Ferozabad police station.