SHC directs IGP to submit details of Jirgas held in province during last five years

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the provincial inspector general of police (IGP) to submit details of Jirgas held in the province during last five years.

Taking notice over violation of the high court orders with regard to holding Jirgas in a criminal miscellaneous case, a single bench of the high court headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar also issued a show-cause notice to the Jacobabad SSP directing him to explain why he failed to lodge a criminal case against the persons who held a Jirga.

The SHC was informed by an amicus curiae that despite court judgments, the custom of Jirga continued in the upper part of Sindh, which was against the Constitution and the SSPs concerned were liable to be prosecuted for that.

He referred to a news report with regard to holding of a Jirga in Jacobabad district. The SHC observed that it was already held that the act of holding Jirgas and passing orders therein for payment of amount or giving daughters in lieu thereof was prima facie a denial to the guarantee of right to citizens to be dealt with in accordance with the law provided by the Article 4 of Constitution and law enforcers should not have taken so much time in taking necessary legal action against it.

The high court directed the Sindh police chief to ensure compliance with high court orders with regard to holding of Jirgas in the province and observed that in case, any Jirga was conducted in any part of the province, the SSPs and SHOs concerned would be liable for criminal prosecution as well as departmental proceedings.

The SHC observed that as directions had been issued to the district and sessions judges concerned for compliance with the above reported cases, they shall also ensure that the magistrates concerned were competent to issue notices to the SSPs and SHOs concerned if such illegal practice of Jirga continued in the province.

The court also directed the IGP to submit details of Jirga held in the province in last five years. Regarding the disposal of cases under A class, the bench observed that it was already pointed out that the attitude of police in believing the submission of a report under A-class as disposal of the case was not only illegal but against the spirit of investigation.

The SHC directed the IGP to submit complete details of absconding accused persons on a division-wise basis on the next date of hearing. The high court also directed the member inspection team-II of the SHC to call reports from all criminal courts with regard to dormant file cases and details of witnesses who failed to appear in heinous crime cases and proceedings taken against them under the sections 87 and 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Meanwhile, a counsel for the University of Karachi sought time to submit a fresh report with regard to the establishment of technical forensic labs and decisions taken by the committee formed on the court’s direction.

The bench directed the focal person to the IGP to submit a compliance report and ensure that at least one month’s digital forensic course was provided on a divisional level to the police officials and officers working in the investigation wing in the entire province.

The SHC directed the IGP to ensure that the witness protection programme was implemented in the high profile cases. The high court also directed the provincial police chief to ensure a serious campaign against drug addiction, narcotics/gutka mafias and submit a compliance report.