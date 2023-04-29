CTD arrests four suspects for generating funds for militant outfits

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday arrested four men for allegedly generating funds for the militant outfits in Karachi.

Investigation teams conducted raids in various parts of the city and arrested Rahimul Haq, son of Ali Zar, Ghulam Khan, son of Abdul Kareem, Abdullah alias Farooq, son of Akram, and Tanvir Nadeem alias Naveed.

According to CTD investigations incharge Chaudhry Safdar, the raids were carried out after the department had received information that some suspects were generating funds secretly for militant outfits, and that the money could be used in terror activities in the city.

He said the suspects admitted during initial interrogation that they generated funds for militant outfits at the behest of their key leaders, while the CTD police also seized donation receipts and cash from their possession. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Separately, Rangers and police, acting jointly on the basis of intelligence information, arrested two suspects, namely Usman and Sher Yar, who were allegedly involved in robberies and muggings in Sikandar Goth. A 30-bore pistol, a motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash seized from the suspects.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were looting citizens when they saw a Rangers motorcycle squad and tried to escape through narrow streets. However, he said, the Rangers squad chased and arrested them.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were involved in more than 30 robberies in different areas of Karachi, including Malir, Safoora Goth and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The suspects had recently escaped from Sikandar Goth’s Rajput Dairy Shop after looting Rs10,000. The suspects were handed over to the police for further investigations.