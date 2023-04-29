150 people evacuated to safety as fire damages Sharea Faisal high-rise

A 12-storey building located on Sharea Faisal caught fire on Friday, causing significant damage to offices on the second and third floors.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, and there were no proper arrangements in the building to extinguish it. The blaze quickly spread through the building, putting the lives of over 150 people at risk.

The fire brigade department spokesperson said a snorkel and three fire brigade vehicles were sent to control the blaze. The rescue workers were able to evacuate all 150 people from the building, averting any loss of life.

It took the firefighters an hour of strenuous effort to bring the blaze under control. While no casualties were reported, the fire partially damaged the offices on the second and third floors. The cooling process was under way, while the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.