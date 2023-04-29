4th drowning victim’s body recovered off Manora beach

The body of the fourth victim who had drowned on the Manora beach during a picnic was recovered by rescuers on Friday.

The three other victims had been recovered on Wednesday and Thursday, while the search for the fourth victim continued until Friday, when the rescuers finally found the body of 17-year-old Suleman, son of Faisal Akhtar, a resident of Korangi’s Allahwala Town. The body was taken to a hospital and later handed over to the family for burial.

All the four victims were friends and students of a religious seminary where they had been learning the holy Quran by heart. The victims were residents of Allahwala Town and had gone to the beach for a picnic on Tuesday. The search and rescue operation to recover the victims was carried out by Edhi divers and rescuers.