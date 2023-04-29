24 Indian crew on oil tanker seized by Iran

DUBAI: A US-bound oil tanker seized by Iran off the coast of Oman was carrying 24 Indian crew, the vessel´s operator said on Friday, adding it was working to secure their release.

Previous incidents show that crew caught up in similar incidents are in “no danger”, Advantage Tankers told AFP, after the tanker was seized on Thursday. The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was being taken by Iran´s navy to an unnamed port because of an “international dispute”, the operator said in a statement.

“Advantage Sweet is currently being escorted by the Iranian Navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute,” Advantage Tankers said in the statement sent to AFP. “Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger,” it said, adding that the company was “in close touch with all the appropriate authorities to obtain the release of the crew and vessel”.