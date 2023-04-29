Russian baker fined for pro-peace cakes

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday slapped a fine a Russian baker who decorated her cakes with pro-Ukraine and peace slogans.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, authorities have banned all public criticism of the Moscow offensive. Some Russians have found alternative ways to express their opposition, and solidarity with Ukraine.
On Friday, the Izmailovo district court in Moscow ordered baker Anastasia Chernysheva to pay a fine of 35,000 rubles (around $440) for “discrediting” the Russian army, a court representative told AFP.
Chernysheva, who runs a baking business, has been posting pictures of colourful cakes bearing slogans in oppposition to armed conflict on Instagram, where she is followed by more than 25,000 people.
