Tunisia struggles to cope with number of migrant deaths

SFAX, Tunisia: So many migrants risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia to Europe have drowned that morgues and hospitals in the key launchpad city of Sfax are full, officials said on Friday.

“On Tuesday, we had more than 200 bodies, well beyond the capacity of the hospital, which creates a health problem,” said Faouzi Masmoudi, justice official in the port city where the central morgue for an area of around a million people is sited. “There is a problem with large numbers of corpses arriving on the shore. We don´t know who they are or what shipwreck they came from -- and the number is increasing.”