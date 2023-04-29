Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances

MONTREAL: For a team of Canadian and French researchers, dark clouds on the horizon are potentially ominous not because they signal an approaching storm -- but because they were found in a recent study to carry drug-resistant bacteria over long distances.

“These bacteria usually live on the surface of vegetation like leaves, or in soil,” lead author Florent Rossi said in a telephone interview on Friday. “We found that they are carried by the wind into the atmosphere and can travel long distances -- around the world -- at high altitudes in clouds,” he told AFP. The discovery was published in last month´s edition of the journal Science of The Total Environment.