Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances

MONTREAL: For a team of Canadian and French researchers, dark clouds on the horizon are potentially ominous not because they signal an approaching storm -- but because they were found in a recent study to carry drug-resistant bacteria over long distances.
“These bacteria usually live on the surface of vegetation like leaves, or in soil,” lead author Florent Rossi said in a telephone interview on Friday. “We found that they are carried by the wind into the atmosphere and can travel long distances -- around the world -- at high altitudes in clouds,” he told AFP. The discovery was published in last month´s edition of the journal Science of The Total Environment.
DUBAI: A US-bound oil tanker seized by Iran off the coast of Oman was carrying 24 Indian crew, the vessel´s operator...
MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday slapped a fine a Russian baker who decorated her cakes with pro-Ukraine and peace...
SFAX, Tunisia: So many migrants risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia to Europe have drowned that morgues...
MADRID: Mainland Spain and Portugal have broken temperature records for April, officials said on Friday, as both...
ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Muhammad Ali Hosseini, said on Friday that various targets were achieved...
KABUL: The decision to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations was an “internal social matter”, the...