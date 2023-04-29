‘Clearing way for launch of ITI cargo train great achievement’

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Muhammad Ali Hosseini, said on Friday that various targets were achieved by the Iran and Pakistan governments during the past three years. Of these, the launch of ITI cargo train (Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul) was one major achievement.

Addressing the media at his farewell reception, Hosseini said that with great determination and efforts made by the authorities of the two countries, “we were able to prevent decrease and stagnation in the volume of exchanges between the two countries.

“Most importantly, trade volume between the two neighbouring countries reached $2.2 billion, which was unprecedented keeping in view the ground realities.”

Ambassador Hosseini recalled the opening of two official border crossings after 73 years, agreement on the construction of six new border markets, completion of the first phase of electricity transmission project to Pakistan and increase in the amount of electricity export from 100MW to more than 200MW, which can be potentially increased to 500MW, were the major achievements.

He said one of six new border markets had been completed and was ready for operation, while two others were nearing completion fast, he added. The reception was arranged at Iran’s mission in the Diplomatic Enclave and it was also addressed by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Senate on Defence, Senator Mushaid Hussain Sayed, and anchorperson Hamid Mir. Pakistan’s former ambassador to Iran Aasif Durrani also spoke at the reception. “We pay tribute to all journalists who sacrificed their lives for promoting justice, truth and love around the world,” he said in his speech.

The Iranian envoy said that for a long time, his country strengthened its relations with the neighbouring, brotherly and friendly country of Pakistan in line with its policy of close relationship with its neighbours.

“During my mission in Pakistan, despite illegal and unfair sanctions imposed on my country, we witnessed great progress and developments in various aspects of our relations with Pakistan including political, economic, security and trade,” the ambassador said. In the political field, high-level exchanges and consultations and close cooperation in regional developments kept a reasonable pace and continued appropriately.