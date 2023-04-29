Iranian president to visit Syria ‘in near future’

BEIRUT: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Damascus “in the near future”, on the first such trip to Syria since the country´s civil war began, Iran´s foreign minister said on Friday.

Syria´s pro-government Al-Watan newspaper reported that Raisi would visit Damascus on Wednesday. “We have drawn up a programme... for a visit” by Raisi to Syria, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a press conference at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, adding that the trip would be “in the near future”. The planned visit comes in the context of “multidimensional” cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, he added, according to an official Arabic translation, calling ties between the two countries “excellent”.

Iran is a major ally of President Bashar al-Assad and has given financial and military support to his regime during Syria´s 12-year-old conflict. Amir-Abdollahian noted that his country had sent “military advisers” to help the government since the start of the war.