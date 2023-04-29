Palestinian hunger striker’s health worsens

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike for more than 80 days is being held in “difficult” conditions, his wife told AFP on Friday after an advocacy group warned his health is deteriorating.
Khader Adnan, 45, a leading figure in the Islamic Jihad militant group in the north of the occupied West Bank, was arrested by Israeli forces at his home near the city of Jenin on February 5, according to the faction.
He is being held under administrative detention -- a controversial Israeli measure under which people are interned without charge. Adnan´s wife Randa Mousa said he was being held in the clinic at Ramla prison in central Israel.
“(He is) refusing any support, refusing medical examinations, he is in a cell with very difficult detention conditions,” the 41-year-old said, referring to the room in which he was being held. “They (Israel) have refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital, they refused to allow his lawyer a visit,” she added.
Adnan has carried out four previous hunger strikes during multiple stints in Israeli prisons, his wife told AFP. He had been due to appear before the Ofer military court in the West Bank on Thursday, but the hearing on his release was cancelled, Mousa said. The Palestinian Prisoners´ Club said Thursday that his situation was “very serious”. The advocacy group called for Adnan´s release “in light of the dangerous health condition that he has reached,” without elaborating on how they were aware of his condition.
