Lula recognises Indigenous territories halted by Bolsonaro

BRASILIA: Brazil´s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday decreed six new Indigenous reserves, the first after a dearth of such expansion under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
Under the decree, Indigenous people are guaranteed exclusive use of natural resources on these lands, considered by scientists as a bulwark against Amazon deforestation -- a major challenge in the fight against global warming.
Lula signed the official decrees on the final day of a gathering of Indigenous people from around the country in the capital Brasilia. “It is a time-consuming process, but we are going to make sure that as many Indigenous reserves as possible are legalized,” the president said.
“If we want to achieve zero deforestation by 2030, we need registered Indigenous reserves.” Under four years of Bolsonaro, who had vowed to not cede “one more centimeter” of land to Brazil´s Indigenous communities, average annual deforestation had increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade.
Bolsonaro instigated policies that favored the agriculture and logging industries, which are mostly responsible for deforestation. Two of the six new reserves are in the Amazon.
