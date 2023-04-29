Dubai ruler appoints new second deputy

DUBAI: Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Friday appointed another of his sons as a deputy ruler of the emirate, following the death of his brother and long-serving deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021. Dubai now has first and second deputy rulers, the decree published by the Dubai Media Office said.
