Kazakh police chief jailed for 10 years over riots

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: A court in Kazakhstan on Friday sentenced a former top police officer in Kazakhstan to ten years in prison for abuse of power and torture during last year´s riots.
Protests over fuel prices erupted in January 2022 in the energy-rich former Soviet republic. They were brutally crushed and 238 people died, according to the official toll. Serik Kudebayev was the head of the police department in the Almaty region, which was badly affected by the unrest.
The Prosecutor General´s Office said in a statement on Friday that Kudebayev had been convicted of abuse of power and torture during the riots.
DUBAI: A US-bound oil tanker seized by Iran off the coast of Oman was carrying 24 Indian crew, the vessel´s operator...
MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday slapped a fine a Russian baker who decorated her cakes with pro-Ukraine and peace...
SFAX, Tunisia: So many migrants risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia to Europe have drowned that morgues...
MADRID: Mainland Spain and Portugal have broken temperature records for April, officials said on Friday, as both...
MONTREAL: For a team of Canadian and French researchers, dark clouds on the horizon are potentially ominous not...
ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Muhammad Ali Hosseini, said on Friday that various targets were achieved...