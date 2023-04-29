 
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

By AFP
April 29, 2023

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Friday near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP. “Mostafa Amer Sabah, 16, was killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the town of Teqoa,” a statement from the ministry said, without detailing the circumstances of the fatal shooting.