Ailing Erdogan spends third day away from campaign trail

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stayed home for a third day on Friday following a stomach ailment that has interrupted his campaign to extend his rule beyond 20 years.
The 69-year-old leader cleared his busy schedule of public appearances after getting sick live on TV on Tuesday night. Turkiye´s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said Erdogan is suffering from gastroenteritis. The digestive problem is easily treated and usually clears up in a few days. But it has disrupted Erdogan´s attempts to seize momentum in the run-up to Turkiye´s most important election in generations on May 14.
