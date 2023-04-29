Pakistan join Australia, India with 500th ODI win

LAHORE: With the win in the first ODI against New Zealand on Thursday, Pakistan became the third team to record 500 ODI wins. The first two were India and Australia. Pakistan have played 949 ODIs.
The national squad celebrated the achievement after the match in the dressing room. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the celebration.
In the video, a cake with a writing of 500 can be seen. The bowling coach Umar Gul and skipper Babar Azam cut the cake, which was later shared with the squad members.
The PCB also shared a video in which victories against each country in ODIs have been shown. Pakistan have won 92 ODIs against Sri Lanka, 73 against India, 63 against New Zealand, 54 against Zimbabwe, 34 against Australia, and 32 each against England and Bangladesh.
LAHORE: Pakistan boxer Mohibullah Jani and coach Arshad Hussain on Friday flew out of Islamabad for Tashkent to...
GALLE: Ramesh Mendis grabbed a five-wicket haul and Prabath Jayasuriya became the fastest-ever spinner to 50 Test...
LAHORE: Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah, who took two wickets during the opening ODI against New Zealand, now holds the...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman rated T20 pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the best...
MANCHESTER: The future of Manchester United could be decided on Friday when the deadline passes for a third round of...
LAHORE: Salman Jehangir joined Mohammad Shoaib at the top on the third day of National Amateur Golf here at Lahore...