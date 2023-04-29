Pakistan join Australia, India with 500th ODI win

LAHORE: With the win in the first ODI against New Zealand on Thursday, Pakistan became the third team to record 500 ODI wins. The first two were India and Australia. Pakistan have played 949 ODIs.

The national squad celebrated the achievement after the match in the dressing room. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the celebration.

In the video, a cake with a writing of 500 can be seen. The bowling coach Umar Gul and skipper Babar Azam cut the cake, which was later shared with the squad members.

The PCB also shared a video in which victories against each country in ODIs have been shown. Pakistan have won 92 ODIs against Sri Lanka, 73 against India, 63 against New Zealand, 54 against Zimbabwe, 34 against Australia, and 32 each against England and Bangladesh.