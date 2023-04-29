Naseem feat: 20 wickets in first six ODIs

LAHORE: Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah, who took two wickets during the opening ODI against New Zealand, now holds the world record of most wickets after first six ODIs.

He has picked 20 wickets in first six ODIs, surpassing Matt Henry’s record of 19 wickets in six ODIs. Despite the batting-friendly pitch, which saw most bowlers struggling to contain the Kiwi batsmen, Naseem managed to concede just 29 runs in his 10 overs.