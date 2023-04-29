Naseem feat: 20 wickets in first six ODIs

LAHORE: Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah, who took two wickets during the opening ODI against New Zealand, now holds the world record of most wickets after first six ODIs.
He has picked 20 wickets in first six ODIs, surpassing Matt Henry’s record of 19 wickets in six ODIs. Despite the batting-friendly pitch, which saw most bowlers struggling to contain the Kiwi batsmen, Naseem managed to concede just 29 runs in his 10 overs.
LAHORE: With the win in the first ODI against New Zealand on Thursday, Pakistan became the third team to record 500...
LAHORE: Pakistan boxer Mohibullah Jani and coach Arshad Hussain on Friday flew out of Islamabad for Tashkent to...
GALLE: Ramesh Mendis grabbed a five-wicket haul and Prabath Jayasuriya became the fastest-ever spinner to 50 Test...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman rated T20 pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the best...
MANCHESTER: The future of Manchester United could be decided on Friday when the deadline passes for a third round of...
LAHORE: Salman Jehangir joined Mohammad Shoaib at the top on the third day of National Amateur Golf here at Lahore...