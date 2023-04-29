Salman, Shoaib share National Golf lead

LAHORE: Salman Jehangir joined Mohammad Shoaib at the top on the third day of National Amateur Golf here at Lahore Gymkhana course here on Friday.

They were bracketed at a three rounds score of 221 followed by Ahmad Zafar Hayat at 222, Sameer Iftikhar at 224, and Chalitha Pushpika and Dean Naime at 225. In the third round on Friday, Shoaib played 38 in and 39 out, a round of 77, with one birdie, 12 pars, four bogies and one double bogie. Salman played a third round of 74, 38 in and 36 out. He had three birdies, 10 pars, two bogies and one triple bogie.

Punjab turned out to be the winners of the inter-provincial team contest. Punjab team members were Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Qasim Ali Khan, Damil Ataullah. The runners up were Federal Golf Association with its members being Umair Saleem, Ahmad Zafar Hayat, Umer Khokher and Abbas Naqvi. The Pakistan Ladies A Team comprising Humna Amjad and Dania Syed won the International Ladies Match with a team score of 319 beating Pakistan B and Qatar.