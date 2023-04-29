Winning matches for country top priority: Babar

RAWALPINDI: As Pakistan go into the second One-Day International today (Saturday) with high spirits following an emphatic win in the five-match series opener, captain Babar Azam Friday said that his entire focus has always been to win matches for the country rather than making efforts to achieve personal landmarks.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’ ahead of the second ODI, Pakistan batting sensation and all-format captain said achieving victories for the country has been his top priority. “I have never focused on individual milestones. My focus has always been to deliver for the team and give such performances that win matches for my team.

When you play with that goal, you achieve milestones along the way. The aim should always be to give impactful performances. These milestones and records are byproducts of that mentality,” when asked how excited he was to become the fastest batsman to reach 12000 runs in international cricket.

“I do not have any personal ambition. What I want is to strive for the country’s success. Each time I land at the wicket, I want to win the day for the team and for the country. I never have focused on achieving one record or the other. These things come with performance. But my main aim has always been to win the matches and tournaments for the country and make my performance count.”

To a question on Fakhar Zaman’s words of praise his and Mohammad Rizwan’s achievements for the country, he said, his words were a reflection of a true team spirit.

“What Fakhar has said is a reflection of our team culture. We back and encourage each other. We spend time with each other a lot more than we do with our families and to become a well-bonded unit, it is important to stand by your teammates and enjoy each other's success. We back each other in an effort to get the best results for the team and for the country,” he said.

Babar refused to share any details about Shan Masood’s pathetic display in the One-Day cricket where he has so far scored 112 runs in seven matches he played with a poor average of 16 runs per innings. “I would like to keep the cards closer to my chest at the moment,” he added.

Fresh from a five-wicket win in the opening ODI at the Pindi Stadium the other day, Pakistan are looking forward to extending their lead against New Zealand in the five-match series as the toss again holds utmost importance Saturday.

Pindi Stadium always offers better opportunities to batsmen batting second more due to clear knowledge of the set target. Pakistan batsmen led by Fakhar Zaman looked at ease to hit a winning 289-run target set by New Zealand.

Daryl Mitchell who struck a powerful hundred the other day praised Pakistan batsmen, believing that the likes of Fakhar and Imam chased down the total well. “288 target set by New Zealand the other day was a par score. It was a good total but the way Pakistan batsmen batted, they took the game away from us.”

The New Zealand all-rounder said that scoring such a good total against power-packed Pakistan attack was never an easy task.

“Pakistan bowled well. Even then we managed such a competitive total. But the way Pakistan batsmen chased down the target was remarkable,” Mitchell said. Though it rained heavily starting early Friday morning, chances of more showers for late Saturday are remote.

The team winning the toss would prefer to field first even on Saturday more due to the nature of the wicket. Squads: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Adam Milne, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell and Will Young.

Officials for second ODI: Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee).