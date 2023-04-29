Klopp warns Liverpool revival far from complete

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday his side are not yet "out of the woods" as they try to finish a see-saw season by qualifying for the Champions League. Wednesday’s 2-1 win away to West Ham was Liverpool’s third successive win, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches.
Liverpool continue their quest for a top-four finish at home to Tottenham on Sunday, where a win for Klopp’s men would also derail Spurs’ bid for a place in next season’s Champions League.
