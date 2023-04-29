POA body meets Games organisers

LAHORE: The venue committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Friday held a meeting with the organisers at the Corp Headquarters in Quetta to discuss matters relating to the 34th National Games pencilled in for May 22-30.

The committee, comprising Mohammad Jehangir, Col Nasir Tung and two members of the POA Athletes Commission Inam Butt and Asma, will inspect the venues on Saturday (today) in order to finalise the things before the May 3 major sitting of the organisers with the stakeholders in the Balochistan capital.

This correspondent has also learnt that effort is being made to change the venues of a few disciplines. It is expected that events like rugby will be brought to the cantonment area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 34th National Games will be contested in 32 disciplines. Most of the events will be held inside the Ayub Stadium. The competitions in sailing will be held in Karachi, rowing will be conducted in Islamabad.