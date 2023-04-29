Healthcare for all

The lack of proper medical facilities and resources in Azad Kashmir is a serious problem and requires concerted efforts from both the public and private sectors. Improving access to medical facilities and resources in the region requires sustained investment and attention from policymakers and healthcare professionals. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can be an effective way to improve access to healthcare services and infrastructure. PPPs can take many forms, from joint ventures and shared ownership of healthcare facilities to contracts for service delivery and procurement. By partnering with private healthcare providers and investors, the government can access additional resources and expertise, while also promoting innovation and efficiency in service delivery.
At the same time, PPPs must be carefully structured and managed to ensure that they deliver high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare services to all citizens, regardless of their ability to pay. This may require strong regulatory frameworks, transparent governance structures, and effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that private-sector partners adhere to the highest standards of quality and accountability.
Raja Asad Azad
Muzaffarabad
In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in crimes committed by juveniles in the country. Not only does...
This refers to the article, ‘The wrath of blood’ by Raoof Hasan . The writer has expressed his frustration and...
Tobacco use is a major public health issue in Pakistan, with an estimated 22 million adults using tobacco products,...
Pakistan is no stranger to chaos and unrest. The current political and constitutional crisis has left all stakeholders...
This refers to the news report, ‘Political instability’ . It highlights a well-known fact that political...
The unexpected wave of positivity in Pakistan’s governance has emerged when parliament started to assert itself a...