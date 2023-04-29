Healthcare for all

The lack of proper medical facilities and resources in Azad Kashmir is a serious problem and requires concerted efforts from both the public and private sectors. Improving access to medical facilities and resources in the region requires sustained investment and attention from policymakers and healthcare professionals. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can be an effective way to improve access to healthcare services and infrastructure. PPPs can take many forms, from joint ventures and shared ownership of healthcare facilities to contracts for service delivery and procurement. By partnering with private healthcare providers and investors, the government can access additional resources and expertise, while also promoting innovation and efficiency in service delivery.

At the same time, PPPs must be carefully structured and managed to ensure that they deliver high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare services to all citizens, regardless of their ability to pay. This may require strong regulatory frameworks, transparent governance structures, and effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that private-sector partners adhere to the highest standards of quality and accountability.

Raja Asad Azad

Muzaffarabad