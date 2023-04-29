What hope?

This refers to the article, ‘The wrath of blood’ by Raoof Hasan (April 28). The writer has expressed his frustration and helplessness and concluded the article with these words: “the challenge is where to begin and how to escape the monstrous consequences of our gruesome failures and unabating indulgences. Having gravely damaged our credentials and compromised our intentions, we appear ill-equipped and ill-prepared to combat this all-consuming onslaught.”

Now if he and others like him chose as their messiah and saviour someone who had absolutely no grounding in politics, did not have a proper career (except playing cricket), and had never worked at a credible institution – and who used to walk out of parliament when he was a member of NA but now wants to contest elections after he was ousted through a proper democratic move and after he dissolved the assemblies supposedly on the advice of someone who he had earlier accused of conspiring for his ouster – how could things be any different?

SRH Hashmi

Karachi