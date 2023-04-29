Time for talks

Pakistan is no stranger to chaos and unrest. The current political and constitutional crisis has left all stakeholders flabbergasted. Unfortunately, not a single state institution can put an end to the ongoing political circus. It seems that Pakistan’s higher courts are trying to convince the PDM-led coalition government to hold elections in Punjab. This demand is not unusual as the constitution requires the government to hold elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the assembly. But this seemingly simple exercise also poses serious threats to the very texture of society given the current fragile political temperature across the country.

Elections in Punjab may also result in increased tensions between supporters of rival parties. There is a dire need to hold consultations among rival political forces and no institution should be allowed to interfere in such talks. Keeping the dangerously volatile situation in view, all parties must reach a consensus to eliminate the existing political polarisation from our society. Many political experts believe that all political parties will agree on a date for the electoral process across the country after developing mutual consensus on conflicting issues. It is important to remember that solutions to the crisis must be found from within, not from somewhere else.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock