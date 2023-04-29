On our own

This refers to the news report, ‘Political instability’ (April 28). It highlights a well-known fact that political instability has deterred foreign direct investment and made it difficult to secure necessary foreign aid. One of the drawbacks of foreign aid/investments is that when policies of a country pinch the economy, an aid package or investment proposal with unfavourable terms comes to help, and the country remains stuck in the cycle of bad policies. This is the case with Pakistan. We are badly infested with unnecessary foreign aid and investments with the most unfavourable terms.

Foreign investments in automobile assembly plants and pharmaceuticals – and CPEC investments – in Pakistan have rarely helped the country export its products and earn foreign exchange to meet their requirements. By seeking more aid and foreign investments, we will be aggravating our economic problems. The present crisis should be used as an opportunity to change our policies of overdependence on foreign aid and try to live within our means.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad