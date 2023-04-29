NFL partners with Lucky Core

KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) and Lucky Core Industries Limited have collaborated for tomato seed development and research, aiming to localise production of tomatoes in Pakistan, particularly to produce tomato paste and help reduce the country's dependence on imports, a statement said on Friday.

"We believe this partnership is a significant step towards creating a sustainable value chain for tomato paste production in Pakistan. By minimising imports and developing local capacity, we aim to benefit the farmers and boost the country's economy,” said Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods.

Arshaduddin Ahmed, vice president of Lucky Core Industries’ Chemicals and Agri Sciences business, said, “This collaboration is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s vision of strengthening the agricultural sector through import substitution and self-reliance.”

The project would focus on technology transfer and development of high-performing quality hybrid seeds in Pakistan, he added. The tomato seed development and research project is aimed to positively impact the agriculture sector by helping reduce import bills and improve quality of locally produced tomatoes.