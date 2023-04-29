Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday. The rupee closed at 283.84 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 283.92. In the open market, the local currency gained 50 paisas to settle at 290 per dollar.

Dealers said the local unit gained ground due to subdued dollar demand from importers, while the improvement in the foreign exchange reserves also helped the rupee gained ground against the greenback.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $30 million to $4.462 billion in the week ending April 20. The total reserves of the country increased by $59 million to $10.024 billion. The reserves of commercial banks rose by $29 million to $5.561 billion.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the country’s politics and the International Monetary Fund programme continued to weigh on investor sentiment. “There is a deadlock between major parties over elections and the negotiations have begun which is a positive sign as any consensus between parties on elections date will cool down the political atmosphere,” said Chase Securities in a note.

“There is also a deadlock on the IMF programme as investors wonder what needs to be done next to get the programme. There is no clear communication from the IMF or government side,” it added.