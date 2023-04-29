Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Friday, while silver rates increased to a new all-time high in the country.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs218,700 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs86 to Rs187,500.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $17 to $1,984 per ounce. Silver rates rose by Rs30 to Rs2,600 per tola, which is the highest price in the country. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs2,229.08.
