Digital platform to simplify investment approved

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved development of a centralised platform for digital onboarding of investors in different asset classes in regulated sectors and evade repeated KYC processing, a statement said on Friday.

The platform named Centralized Gateway Portal will offer a uniform digital onboarding process and standardised KYC (know your customer) requirements, along with one-time KYC information processing. SECP has tasked the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited to develop and implement the portal within a period of three months.

The customers who will onboard through the digital portal will only be required to fill KYC requirements once. While opening another account with any of the above-mentioned SECP regulated entities, they will not be required to re-submit the KYC information and documents in same or different asset class. The one-time KYC information processing will be applicable on securities brokers, futures brokers, asset management companies and insurance companies and their distribution agents, securities and futures advisors, and investment advisors.

According to SECP, the portal will significantly facilitate customers, remove duplication, and streamline the customer onboarding process. “The portal also aims to take advantage of advancements in technology and offer a user-friendly and efficient digital onboarding mechanism, while reducing turnaround time for opening of accounts,” SECP said.

The portal is also aimed to bring efficiency in AML/CGT compliance by centralised identity verification, screening of customers, and assisting the intermediaries in risk rating of their customers.

For effective implementation of the mechanism for onboarding of customers in a swift and simplified manner, the SECP has issued a circular, available on its website, specifying information to be obtained from customers to ensure applicability across all asset classes and bring uniformity in onboarding process.