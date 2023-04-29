Stocks extend gains on earnings boost, easing political tensions

Stocks closed in green on Friday, extending previous gains on strong corporate earnings and easing of political tensions as the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf concluded their second sitting on a dialogue over elections in the country.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 116.94 points or 0.28 percent to 41,580.85 points against 41,463.91 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,790.71 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,463.91 points.

“Stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX as investors weigh surging FX reserves and rupee recovery, “Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp said. He added that easing political noise, strong financial results, and reports of China's likely new commitments in CPEC projects had played a catalyst role in the bullish activity.

KSE-30 index also increased by 8.38 points or 0.05 percent to 15,376.18 points, compared with 15,367.80 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 99 million shares to 268.083 million shares from 169.105 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs8.975 billion from Rs6.248 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.289 trillion from Rs6.258 trillion. Out of 337 companies active in the session, 165 closed in green, 154 in red and 18 remained unchanged.

According to Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, KSE 100 Index extended its gain which could be attributed to strong corporate announcements despite tough economic conditions. Due to the better corporate earnings’ announcements, he added, the benchmark index remained positive and gained 117 points to close at 41,581 level (up by 0.28 points).

During the day, UBL, MEBL, DAWH, MARI and HINOON cumulatively contributed 155 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs1300 to Rs19,300 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs64.02 to Rs924 per share. A significant decline was noted in Nestle PakistanXD, which fell by Rs59.65 to Rs5,274.33 per share, followed by Towellers Limited, which decreased by Rs15.49 to Rs191.17 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX ended the business week with a positive session.

“The market opened in the green and proceeded to trade in the same territory throughout both sessions as clarity on the political front drove the investors to take a position in the market,” it reported.

The index made an intraday high of 326.77 points as exceptional corporate results kept the banking sector in the limelight, according to the brokerage.

Sectors contributing to the performance include commercial banks (+69.2 points), pharmaceuticals (+40.0 points), inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (+15.2 points), food & personal care products (+13.4 points), and refinery (+12.7 points).

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 23.204 million shares which closed higher by 11 paisas to Rs3.65 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 22.276 million shares, which closed higher by 77 paisas to Rs14.68 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Silk Bank Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, United Bank, Fauji Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, K-Electric Ltd., and B.O. Punjab.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts dropped to 208.046 million shares from 214.640 million shares.