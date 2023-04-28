Two terrorist attacks reported in Lakki, Tank

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists attacks were reported in Lakki Marwat and Tank districts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as situation was unclear till midnight.
Heavy firing was reported near Government Degree College in Lakki Marwat after reports of firing of rockets on a post of the security forces.
A similar attack was reported an hour later in Tank. Reports said an exchange of fire was going on after the attacks.
ISLAMABAD: Negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could produce positive results if the...
SUKKUR: The Khairpur court on Thursday acquitted retired teacher Sarang Shar in the case of raping and filming videos...
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahida Rehmani on Thursday apprised the National...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Thursday extended the pre-arrest bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders by May 6...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means...
Karachi: Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf General Secretary Arslan Taj has said his party will stage protests against...