Friday April 28, 2023
National

Two terrorist attacks reported in Lakki, Tank

By Our Correspondent
April 28, 2023

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists attacks were reported in Lakki Marwat and Tank districts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as situation was unclear till midnight.

Heavy firing was reported near Government Degree College in Lakki Marwat after reports of firing of rockets on a post of the security forces.

A similar attack was reported an hour later in Tank. Reports said an exchange of fire was going on after the attacks.