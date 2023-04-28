Talks may take time to sort out thorny issues: MQMP MNA

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could produce positive results if the two sides show the same spirit exhibited during the first round of talks on Thursday.

This was stated by Muhammad Abubakar, MNA, who is representing the MQM-Pakistan, along with Ms Kishwar Zehra, MNA, in the talks, which took place at the Parliament House. He said negotiations would take some times, as thorny issues were involved in the process. He said the two sides would exchange their proposals on Friday (today) for thorough examination.

The MQM-P leader said he was impressed by the positive approach adopted by the dialogue participants for overcoming difficulties. Abubakar said the ambiance in the talks remained pleasant right from the beginning till the end. The negotiators were acting like a member of one party, as they did not get annoyed on any of the points, coming up in the course of discussions.

The MNA from Karachi said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) is spearheading talks with a democratic attitude. It has been taking along members of the ruling coalition in the process of negotiations. He said political issues should be resolved through negotiations and not by taking them to courts.

Abubakar said the government team for talks could be expanded in the following rounds, as the PMLN would like to include some other component parties’ leaders in the team, who have good experience of negotiations. He revealed that both the teams were on a broader agreement that polls should be conducted on the same day throughout the country. The question is what schedule could suit the country best for the exercise.

The MQMP MNA reminded that polling was not only important aspect of elections, but their conduct in a free and fair manner, strictly according to ordains of the constitution, was an essential ingredient for the process. He reminded that elections were not the objective but a mean to achieve the objective of national service. He recalled that the elections should ensure political stability in the country and they should not become cause of chaos. They must be conducted in a manner that they prove beneficial for the nation, he added.