PSM’s privatisation pending since 2015, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahida Rehmani on Thursday apprised the National Assembly (NA) that the government had decided to privatise Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to revive it but the process was pending since 2015.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said that privatisation process was now at advance stage. Some 5282 employees of PSM have been retrenched on the directives of the apex court, she added.

She said salary bill had also come down from Rs350 million per month to around 100 million. PSM from its own generated funds had also paid off long outstanding liabilities for an amount of Rs3.714 billion belonging to international and local creditors, NBP, EOBI, etc, she added.

She said production of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) was closed in June 2015.