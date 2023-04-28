Shehbaz money-laundering case adjourned until May 3

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family until May 3.

The court accepted Hamza Shehbaz’s application seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court and adjourned the hearing.

In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family’s assets increased from Rs 2m to 7,000m that the family had failed to justify.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz in connivance with his co-accused family members, Benamidars, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised money-laundering system for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 7,328 million.

The NAB had nominated Shehbaz, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza, and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shehbaz is already a proclaimed offender in this case.

The other nominated accused are Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz.