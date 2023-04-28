Body of another picnicker who drowned off Manora recovered

karachi: The body of another youth, Mubasher, 25, who drowned in the sea on the Manora beach during a picnic was recovered by rescue teams on Thursday.

This brings the number of bodies found since Wednesday to three, while the search for the fourth victim was still going on. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday when four youths drowned while having a picnic on the beach. The search and rescue operation has been under way since then.

On Wednesday, Edhi divers and rescuers had recovered the bodies of two of the victims.

The recovered bodies were identified as those of 15-year-old Anas, son of Siddique, 16-year-old Hasan, son of Abdul Rahman, and 25-year-old Mubasher. The bodies were taken to hospital and later handed over to the families for burial.