Sindh IGP, FIA put on notice over plea against Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest in more cases

karachi: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the provincial police chief, the Federal Investigation Agency and others on a petition seeking details of cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his likely arrest in further cases.

Petitioner Umair Amin Khan said his brother Ali Amin Gandapur is a politician and sitting member of the National Assembly from the PTI.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client had come to know that a number of FIRs had been registered against his brother in Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Sindh and others parts of the country. He said the petitioner had approached the Sindh police with regard to details of cases against his brother, but the police authorities were reluctant to provide any kind of information at the behest of higher authorities.

The counsel further submitted that the denial of information about the details of cases against the petitioner’s brother by the police is tantamount to denying Gandapur the right to access justice, which as per judgments of the apex court is part of fundamental rights.

He said the petitioner’s brother had been implicated in a number of FIRs without any rhyme or reason, and the relevant SHOs had not furnished nay information to the petitioner, making his position fragile to cope with the uncertain circumstances, and that is illegal and unlawful on the part of the local police. He said Gandapur had been implicated falsely in a number of FIRs just to harass, blackmail, pressurise and humiliate him in the eyes of law and society.

He pointed out that Gandapur was arrested at the DI Khan sessions court and shifted to Islamabad, from where he was shifted to Lahore, then to Sukkur, and now he remains in physical judicial remand at Sukkur Central Jail in an FIR registered at a Shikparpur police station.

The counsel said the FIRs were registered against the petitioner’s brother on complaints of the private complainants/ individuals though they were very general in nature. He said no individual can be a complainant on behalf of state or any department of state.

The court was requested to direct the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to provide copies of details of the FIRs registered in Sindh. The counsel also requested the court to restrain the police from taking any coercive action against the petitioner’s brother or arrest him without prior permission and information of the court, and to also restrain them from lodging more false and fabricated and malicious FIRs against him.

A single high court bench, headed by Justice Omar Sial, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the IGP, the FIA and others and called their comments on May 3.