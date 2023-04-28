Sindh cabinet approves Rs1.57bn for automatic number plate recognition cameras at toll plazas

karachi: The Sindh cabinet has approved the release of a sum of Rs1.567 billion for the installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at the highway toll plazas in the province.

The cabinet meeting was held on Thursday at the Chief Minister House with CM Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The home department told the cabinet that the government had decided to install ANPR cameras at all the entry and exit points of the province.

The project of the ANPR camera system envisages the installation of smart surveillance cameras at all the entry and exit points in Sindh. The cameras will capture images of the registration number plates of vehicles and front seat passengers and transmit them to the central monitoring control room at the Central Police Office in real time. The cameras will read characters on number plates to identify vehicles and the face recognition feature will identify the passengers.

The cabinet was told that the project would help prevent and detect crime by identifying vehicles being used in criminal activities. It would also detect and prevent terrorist activities by providing early warning about suspicious vehicles entering the province.

The project would also have the capacity to identify suspects associated with a particular vehicle by using the facial recognition feature of the camera technology and tracking their movement.

The CM said the scheme for the installation of CCTV cameras at the toll plazas would cost Rs1.567 billion. “I am ready to arrange funds if the cabinet approved the project,” he said.

Shah said the Sindh police believed that due to the sensitive nature of the project, it may be executed on a government-to-government (G-2-G) basis through the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation in order to maintain the integrity and security of the system.

The cabinet approved the project, after which the CM directed the chief secretary to immediately hire a consultant for the project and award its contract within a month.

Fixation of head money

Home Secretary Saeed Mangnejo told the cabinet that a committee headed by a police officer of the DIG rank had consolidated proposals for announcing reward/head money for capturing criminals at large. He explained that the rewards were based on the nature of crime and number of FIRs against offenders.

He added that the inspector general of police had reviewed the proposals, endorsed them and sent them to the home department for approval.

The cabinet was told that once a criminal was arrested or killed, the police department moved a note for claiming the announced reward/head money, and the approved amount was released for disbursement.

The home secretary said that recently it was identified that while the reward was mentioned in the policy, there was, however, no cap placed on the maximum amount of the head money.

Giving an example, Mangnejo said that against the arrest of a criminal of Ghotki district involved in one murder and one kidnapping case, a reward money of Rs20 million was recommended while for another criminal of Shikarpur district involved in 29 murder cases, the reward money proposed was Rs10 million.

The CM proposed placing a cap on cash rewards for cases where head money for heinous criminals had to be paid in order to cover the lacunae in the available policy.

The home department proposed a Rs500,000 reward for each criminal involved in a murder case and kidnapping for ransom, and Rs200,000 for each criminal involved in dacoity and police encounter. The home department also proposed Rs10 million as the maximum proposed amount of the head money, which the cabinet approved after discussion.