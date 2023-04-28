Moosavi’s letter for revival of Holy Shrines’ glory resubmitted to Saudi govt

ISLAMABAD: The letter written on behalf of the Chief of the Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) late Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has been resubmitted to the Saudi Arabian government, urging for the revival of the glory of the Holy Shrines, including the shrine of Syeda Hazrat Fatima Zehra (SA).

Just a few days before his demise, the letter sent to the Crown Prince has been made public in which late Agha Moosavi made an appeal to the ‘chief executive’ of Saudi Arabia to restore the glory of the Holy Shrines of Jannat Al Baqee and Jannat Al Moa’lla, and caused a fatal blow to extremism while following his Vision 2030.

“Not only the Muslim Ummah, but the whole of humanity, is waiting eagerly for your announcement to this effect,” he had said in the letter, which has been sent again to the Saudi Arabian government now by Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqadasi, chief of the Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jaffariya.

In his letter, Agha Moosavi said, “After being vested with power, your (Prince Mohammad Bin Salman) stance against extremism is being appreciated all over the Islamic world. In 2017, you also expressed a stance that you will not wait until 2030 to eradicate extremism and will wipe it immediately.”

Late Moosavi said, “Through this letter, we are drawing your attention to a symbol of the act of extremism, the destroyed Shrines of Jannat Al Baqee and Jannat Al Moa’lla situated in Madina Munawara and Makkah Mukarma which fell victim to a wave of extremism a century ago.

Motivated by this destruction, the holy places all over the world, including the places of other religions were also targeted, hence damaging the image of Islam immensely.”

He wrote, “The majority of Sunni and Shia followers of Islam believe in the construction of shrines and their respect.”