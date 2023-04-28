To prevent mpox infection, Covid-19 protocols reactivated at all entry points: NHS

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities have reactivated “Covid-19 protocols” at all entry points including international airports to prevent the entry of people carrying the Mpox (Monkeypox) virus into the country while special attention is being paid to the screening of hundreds of Pakistanis deported from different countries on monthly basis.

“Last year, around 48,000 Pakistanis were deported from different countries of the world, many of them were carrying HIV, viral hepatitis and other deadly infections. We are having a special focus on deportees as well as all other suspected passengers to prevent the entry of Monkeypox virus after two people brought the disease to Pakistan a couple of days back”, an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News.

On the other hand, no new case of Mpox (Monkeypox) has been detected anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi as all the 20 samples collected by the surveillance teams tested negative, officials at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said on Thursday. “All the 20 samples of the people suspected of having the (Mpox) Monkeypox infection have been tested negative. At the moment, only two people are infected with Monkeypox and they are under treatment”, an official of the NIH Islamabad told The News.

Border Health Services Pakistan and Sindh health department officials Thursday shifted four people including two Somalians and two deportees to an isolation centre on suspicion of carrying the Monkeypox infection and sent their samples to the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for analysis, officials said. “Today we found four people suspected of having Mpox infection including a 14-year-old from Somalia, who came to Pakistan along with his father for the treatment of a medical condition. Both the father and son have been shifted to an isolation center in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and their samples were sent to the DUHS for analysis”, an official of the Sindh health department said. The Border Health Services officials have also identified two deported Pakistanis, who were also sent to the isolation centre of the federal government while their samples were also sent to DUHS, he said.

Border Health Services Officials have been directed to keep a close eye on deported Pakistanis as they are kept in detention centres and jails in different countries prior to their repatriation, officials in the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News on Thursday. “Every month around 3,000-4,000 Pakistanis are deported from different countries. Such people may carry different infections so authorities have been asked to keep them under watch”, the NHS official said. According to him, around 800-900 deportees land at Islamabad International Airport every month who can be a potential source of spreading deadly infectious diseases including Mpox, HIV and Hepatitis B&C among other infectious diseases, and added that health authorities had been directed not to let any suspected patient leave the airport unless they are satisfied that the patient is not carrying any serious infection.

“We have activated all the Covid-19 protocols at our international airports and each and every passenger is being screened and monitored. Deportees are a big source of carrying HIV infection and usually, they are not checked and stopped at the airports since their health status is not conveyed to the Pakistani authorities by the countries from where they are deported”, the official added.