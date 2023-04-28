Letters to leaders of House, opposition: Sanjrani seeks names for committee to hold political dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday wrote letters to Leader of the House Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem seeking names of members for a ‘special committee’ on ‘holding political dialogue’.

The development comes hours before the Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed the polls delay case and a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that arbitration was not the apex court’s job and that the parliament would have the final say regarding dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Subsequently, it was learnt that Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique met the Senate chairman, urging him to form a committee comprising five senators each from the government and the opposition sides.

Accordingly, Sanjrani sent identical letters to the leader of the House and leader of the Opposition, and said that he was approached by the government and allies to facilitate initiation of political dialogue to address the ongoing political and economic crises including the issue of general election.

“In this context, the constitution of a committee comprising members of the Senate belonging to both sides of the aisle has been proposed. The Senate, being the House of the Federation, is bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the national and political harmony vis-a-vis the national and public interest,” he wrote in the letters.

He said that a 10-member committee was being formed for holding political dialogue under the joint ‘convenership’ of Dar and Shahzad. It will comprise four members each from the treasury and opposition benches.

Sanjrani said, “My office and the Senate Secretariat will remain available to assist/facilitate the committee in performance of its functions for preserving the political system and for betterment of the state”. He urged both the opposition and government to give their names within two days.

Later, the leader of Opposition replied to Sanjrani’s letter and highlighted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had already formed a three-member high powered committee, comprising Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Ali Zafar for a meaningful dialogue on holding elections within the ambit of the Constitution and as per the apex court’s orders.

He wrote to Sanjrani, “I would appreciate if you, using your good offices, may communicate to the government that if it is sincere in dialogue for holding elections, then it should bring its proposals before the august SC during its hearing on the matter scheduled for today. Otherwise, it will only delay and complicate the matter”.