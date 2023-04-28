Sindh DCs directed to stop smuggling, hoarding of wheat, fertiliser

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioners across Sindh have been directed to undertake stern legal, and administrative action to stop the hoarding and smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour, and fertilizer to Afghanistan. They have also been directed to stop the illegal transportation of these commodities to Balochistan unless officially requested by the Government of Balochistan. The prime minister has directed the high-ups of all four provincial governments to ensure compliance.

The development followed a warning of growers’ associations of an impending major crisis of wheat grain and flour in Sindh unless the smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan, illegal shifting to other provinces is stopped.

Through two letters from the Sindh Services General and Coordination Department, the Sindh government directed the deputy commissioners of Jacobabad, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jamshoro, Keamari, Kashmore, Dadu, Malir and Karachi West to take strict action against the illegal transportation of sugar, wheat, flour and fertilizers from the bordering districts into Balochistan and being further smuggled to Afghanistan. They were also directed to only allow only those officially requested or authenticated by the Government of Balochistan. DCs were asked that PM Shahbaz Sharif has issued a strict directive to take all possible measures to curb the smuggling of these commodities to Afghanistan.

The deputy commissioners of 30 districts of Sindh were also directed to action against the traders involved in the hoarding of fertilizers and sugar. They were directed to maximize their monitoring of the movement of these commodities and take strict action against the hoarders in accordance with law, rules, and policy.

The growers’ associations of Sindh have also agitated on this issue and have asked the provincial government to stop the smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan and its illegal shifting to other provinces. They have warned that the inaction would cause a major crisis of the grain and flour in the province. The growers demanded immediate action against the food and district administration officials allegedly involved in the illegal movement of wheat from some districts of the province to Balochistan and then to Afghanistan.