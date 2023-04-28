KP govt forms cell to audit MTIs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken note of the alleged irresponsible behaviour of the authorities of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) and constituted a four-member ‘internal audit cell’ to carry out audit of 10 MTIs for the last five years (2018-19-21-22 and 23).

Irshadullah, deputy director IAC, Health Department, will work as convener of the internal audit cell, while two representatives from the Finance Department, from its directorate of treasury/internal audit, not below the rank of BS-17, Mohammad Yousaf, senior auditor BS-16, IAC Health Department, Mr Jacob, senior auditor BS-16, IAC Health Department, will work as members of the internal audit cell. According to a notification issued by the Health Department on Thursday, the cell will submit its report to the advisor to the chief minister on Health within 30 days.

The decision, according to senior government officials, was taken by the chief secretary after the MTIs constantly ignored the government and their correspondence regarding sharing information related to their operations and expenses. “The chief secretary was shocked when came to know that the MTIs had been refusing to share their information with the government, saying that they are autonomous and allegedly not answerable to the government,” a high ranking official told The News, saying that it was a surprise for the chief secretary.

He said the chief secretary stated that the government was paying Rs 46 billion a year, then how they were not answerable to the government. He said the government recently sought data of their equipment including CT scan, MRI, etc and the machines non-functional so the government could arrange funds for their repairing.

The decision was taken after the explosions in Kabal, Swat, when the chief secretary visited the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital and came to know that the MRI machine had been non-functional for the past many years.

“The chief secretary directed the hospital administration to repair the MRI machine and the government will provide funds for it. The hospital administration didn’t inform the chief secretary but when Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Prof Abid Saleem went there, he also asked about the faulty equipment and then the officials informed him that the machine was beyond repair,” said the government official.

He said the chief secretary latter came to know about the faulty machine and was shocked. He said luckily none of the blast victims needed MRI, otherwise it would have been a huge embarrassment for the government and its Health Department.

According to the official, the government then decided to seek details of the equipment and costly machines from all hospitals so that they could pay for their repairing.

When reached, Abid Jameel confirmed constitution of the audit cell. “All hospitals had shared their details about their equipment and machines, except the MTIs. And therefore, this audit cell was given the task to collect data from the MTIs and also learn the number of machines, whether they were used, and how much it cost the institutions,” he said.

The non-MTIs had shared their details of faulty machines and it would cost Rs 310 million to get them repaired. Abid said the chief secretary had agreed to pay for the repair of the faulty machines of all the hospitals, as the government would never like patients to suffer in emergency due to non-functional machines.

After a single audit of the MTIs years ago that badly exposed their poor performance and deficiencies, the MTIs then constantly avoided any internal or external independent audit of their performance, appointments and procurements. The previous government had amended the MTI Act and authorised the chief minister and the health minister, rather than the government and cabinet, to investigate affairs of the MTIs. And the MTIs can’t challenge the decisions of the chief minister and the Health minister. It is widely believed that billions of funds had been spent on procurement of costly machines, some of them unnecessary and were never utilised.