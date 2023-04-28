London councillor seeks ban on gatherings outside Sharif family flats

LONDON: Labour Party politician and local councillor for the Avenfield and Park Lane area has said he is in negotiations with the Metropolitan Police to get all kinds of protests – both by PTI and PMLN – banned outside Sharif family residence in London as local residents feel harassed and extremely upset at Pakistanis “shouting at the Avenfield flats”.

Councillor Paul Fisher has said the residents around Avenfield flats were extremely upset at the constant bullying, protest, shouting and abuses by the protesters who have been gathering opposite the Avenfield flats. Councillor Fisher a barrister and Labour councillor for the Westminster City Council which is local government for the areas of Park Lane, Hyde Park, Marble Arch and Avenfield apartments. He is a Deputy Cabinet Member for Licensing and Public Protection.

Speaking outside Avenfield flats to Pakistani media, Councillor Paul Fisher said, “The residents here are deeply upset and understandably so. The problem is that every time a new protest arises you have a counter protest and people on London’s streets are entitled to respect.” The councillor said he has seen evidence “that the other side (PTI) has been less respectful” and “I have seen the videos” but “this has to stop” for the sake of local residents.

The councillor said he understood that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “is not the cause of these protests”. He said, “I am not here for or against Sharif. This street is for the residents.”

When asked by this reporter if he was working with the local council to ban these protests, the councillor replied, “I don’t want everyone on this street shouting at that building (Avenfield flats). That means no political activity of any kind on this street. If people want to protest there are many places they can do that. They don’t have to do it here. You can organise with the police and organise a march.”

Councillor Fisher said he was not in favour or against Nawaz Sharif or PTI or anything to do with Pakistani politics. He said his only concern was the well-being of his local residents. He added, “I am indifferent. I would like all kinds of political activity to come to an end on this street. I have been engaging with the Metropolitan Police and the Westminster Council in order to try to bring to an end these protests. That’s the longer-term objective. I don’t want to see lots of people gathering outside the residential homes.”

“What you certainly can’t do is hurl abuse at properties and residents. You can’t make residents feel harassed. That comes in many different forms; it can be explicit swearing at the residents or residents can feel intimidated when people gather in large numbers.”

Councillor Fisher spoke to Pakistani media which had gathered to cover the arrival of Nawaz Sharif from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah on the invitation of the Saudi Royal family. Supporters of Nawaz Sharif had gathered outside the flats to welcome his return to London.

Councillor Fisher said he wanted to convey to Nawaz Sharif, “I know he is not the cause of the other protests but this has to stop. This is not the Pakistani parliament.”

The councillor tweeted yesterday after his videos went viral on Pakistani twitter: “As a local representative here in #WestEnd I cannot sit back and watch as residents feel imprisoned in their homes and are subject to abuse. There are many parts of LDN where the right to free expression can be exercised. Residents of Dunraven St have put up with quite enough.”

Avenfield flats have been targeted with protests by both PTI and PMLN supporters, engaging in war of words and causing misery to local residents some of whom have on record said they have lost peace of mind at constant shouting outside over Pakistani issues. There has been violence as well in some cases. PTI has organised protests against Nawaz Sharif while PMLN supporters have organised protests in his support.