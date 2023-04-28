Fakhar ton helps Pakistan beat NZ in 1st ODI

RAWALPINDI: Fakhar Zaman’s (117) ninth hundred packed with quality shots put Pakistan 1-0 in the five-match one-day series against New Zealand at the Pindi Stadium Thursday.

In what turned out to be a relatively easy run chase, Pakistan cantered home, hitting a winning 289 runs target in the 49th over with five wickets to spare.

Man of the Match Fakhar was the mainstay of the Pakistan innings. First, he put in 124 runs for the opening wicket with Imamul Haq (60) and then another 90 with captain Babar Azam (49) for the second wicket to take Pakistan closer to win. Even Shan Masood’s (1) cheap dismissal could not deter Pakistan’s progress as Mohammad Rizwan was seen cutting loose the moment he landed at the wicket.

Though Pakistan lost Fakhar, 34 runs shy of the winning target, his innings was enough to put Pakistan on track for an easy win. Fakhar’s more than run-a-ball innings contained 13 fours and a six. Babar also played a decent knock and was unlucky to have missed his fifty.

It was then left to Mohammad Rizwan (42 not out) to take Pakistan home with nine balls to spare. Rizwan cracked six fours and one six in his 34-ball unbeaten knock to ensure Pakistan go 1-0 up in the series.

Following a fluent innings that included a straight six to Ash Sodhi, Imam lost his wicket, trapped in front the next ball. Even the umpires review sided with Sodhi as the opening wicket stand of 124 was finally broken in the 22nd over. Babar Azam’s arrival gave fresh impetus to the scoring tempo.

Earlier, New Zealand set 289 for Pakistan to chase. Courtesy to some spirited bowling display late in the innings, New Zealand were kept below 300 though midway through the innings they were threatening to amass a bigger total. The tourists closed down their 50 overs, reaching 288 for 7.

Naseem Shah (2-29), the most impressive of Pakistan bowlers, was supported well by Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-63) and Haris Rauf (2-65) in the face of some powerful hitting display by Daryl Michell (113) and Will Young (86).

Will Young set up the foundation for New Zealand’s strong total, helping Blackcaps reached 100 in the 19th over. Following the early loss of Chad Bowes (18) caught behind of inside edge off Haris Rauf, Young and Daryl Michell put on 102 runs for the second wicket, striking some exciting drives backed by straight lofted shots.

Tourists raised 200 in 38 overs with hard-hitting Michell keeping up the run-scoring tempo, snatching one and twos and occasionally hitting bowlers over cover and mid-off for boundaries. He lofted Shaheen for a straight drive to reach his hundred from 101-ball, hammering 11 fours and one six in the process. Once he reached three figures, Michell punched in the air in delight for achieving his second ODI century.

New Zealand’s T20 hero Mark Chapman (15) could not last long, losing his stumps to an awkward pull and Haris Rauf’s sizzling delivery rattled his sumps. New Zealand were seen losing the plot in the face of some spirited Pakistan bowling led by Naseem Shah who was highly impressive. It was however Shaheen Shah Afridi who put curtains on Michell’s highest one-day score 113, having him caught at deep mid-wicket for his second wicket.

It was then left to Naseem to put brakes on New Zealand’s scoring, and in the process earned two wickets on the last two deliveries. He was more impressive at the outset of Blackcaps’ innings conceding just 9 runs off five overs he bowled including two maidens.

Score: New Zealand 288 for 7 in 50 overs (Daryl Michell 113, Will Young 86, Naseem Shah 2-29, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-63, Haris Rauf 2-65)

Pakistan 291 for 5 in 48.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 117, Imamul Haq 60, Babar Azam 49, Mohammad Rizwan 42 not out. Adam Milne 2-60, Ish Sodhi 1-51)

Man of the Match: Fakhar Zaman