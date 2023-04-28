ACE books Lahore waste company’s ex-chief

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has registered an FIR against Malik Amjad Noon, former chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), who is a close relative of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), on charges of appointing his relative in the company on fake educational degrees and certificates, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

According to the FIR, 10/23, registered against Malik Amjad Noon, the accused appointed his close associate Azhar Hayat as general manager procurements and contracts on fake educational degrees and experience certificates. The FIR states that the accused awarded illegal contracts for garbage lifting, cleanliness and procurement of equipment causing losses of millions of rupees to the national exchequer. The relevant authority, after learning the malpractices, ordered an inquiry by the circle officer Lahore region ACE and the assistant director Monitoring.

The inquiry team, after collecting the proof and record of the case, found that Noon misused his powers for appointing Hayat. According to the FIR, both the accused in violation of rules and regulations misused the clause of Emergency for awarding illegal contracts for procurement of equipment and disposal of waste. The FIR stated that the accused caused an estimated loss of 631 million rupees by their illegal and corrupt practices.

In its report, the inquiry team recommended registration of an FIR against Noon and Hayat and holding a further inquiry for determining the role and identity of other accused in the matter.

ACE authorities are investigating the matter under inquiry number 176/23 in the case registered under Sections 5 (2) 47 PCA, and 161/162/420/468/471/34 PPC.

According to ACE sources, efforts are being made to arrest both the accused on the directives of DG ACE Sohail Zafar Chattha.